Jio Fiber launch today: The latest broadband connection is expected to launch today and all the registered users will be able to get connection access within two hours of router installation.

Jio fiber launch today: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 12 had announced company’s new broadband connection Jio Gigafiber which is all set to make its debut in the commercial market today.

The broadband connection will be available in two plans i.e. Rs 700 and Rs 10,000. The former is the cheapest option that can be availed for a month with 100 Mbps speed while the latter is the expensive one offering 1 Gbps speed.

How can one avail the 100 Mbps Jio Fiber connection?

The new broadband services are being tested across more than 20 cities and those interested will be required to register for it via the official website. For registration, they will be required to enter a location or say residential address followed by entering other details such as name, mobile number and email id.

How to activate 100 Mbps Jio Fiber connections?

All the registered users should know that Jio Fiber will be activated within two hours of router installation. The users will be required to deposit a refundable amount of Rs 2,500 for the high-speed router.

As far as the broadband plans are concerned, Reliance has announced two JioFiber plans that comprises cheapest option under Rs 700 per month with 100 Mbps speed while expensive one will cost a user Rs 10,000 a month giving 1 Gbps speed.

For installation charges, the registered users should note that there won’t be any charges or installation fee. It’s only for the router that a refundable sum of Rs 2,500 will be charged

The registered users will be availed with Set-top-box (STB) facility in which along with TV programming, users will also get to experience HD gaming. All those programmes offered by the local cable operators will be available under Jio fiber’s STB option as well.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App