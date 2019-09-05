Jio Fiber launch at 5 pm: Jio Fiber broadband plans are to be announced today at 5 pm by the Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman, Mukesh Ambani. With Ambani stepping into the broadband sector, let's find out if Jio Fiber is best or the existing broadband provider Bharti Airtel.

Reliance Jio Fiber broadband was announced by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., that it will be launched on September 5 (today) in many cities across the country and the customers will be able to experience the high-speed internet and smart home solution from September 5 onwards. With its launch, a new battle in the broadband sector has emerged to provide the best of experience to users.

From Excitel, Hathway to ACT Fibernet, there are multiple players in this sector. Yet, the real fight has started between the current ruler, Airtel and the all-new challenger, Jio Fiber. Announcing the launch of Jio Fiber broadband, Mukesh Ambani has stepped into the broadband sector to offer customers with the experience of 100Mbps data speed, that will be extended to 1Gbps with top-tier broadband plans of the company.

Jio Fiber Vs Airtel Broadband in terms of speed and reliability.

Download and Upload Speeds

Reliance Jio Fiber, earlier known as Jio GigaFiber during the testing days, promised customers to offer the fast download and upload speeds. According to Jio, the broadband service offers up to 100Mbps downloading speed. Near 100Mbps speed will only be available when the customer will use the connection through an ethernet cable or connected to the Jio GigaHub over the 5Ghz Wi-Fi channel- using a supported device. While in 2.4Ghz channel, the GigaHub can only transmit data up to 50 Mbps of speed. Upload speed for both the channels are quite similar and reaches around the speed of 100 or 50Mbps.

Whereas, Airtel broadband offers the speed up to 300mbps in certain areas, but usually the speeds for most areas reach up to 100mbps. However, as many users have complained in the past that Airtel’s broadband servers are not good for providing even close to the promised speeds to users at the time of installation.

Performance and Trust

One important thing for Jio GigaFiber was, due to the low load on its servers, it offered really high-speed in most localities. On the other hand, Airtel users have reported 70-80ms pings at an average.

Another thing to consider is, Jio Fibre uses FTTH connectivity that has the capability to offer up to the speed of 1000Mbps via GigHub router. Whereas, Airtel, as far, has not announced any special plans and its top-speed plans for most localities could just offer the maximum speed of 300mbps.

Now, after reading the above-mentioned facts, you can decide which one is better for you.

