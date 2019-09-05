JioFiber plans price Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore: JioFiber is ready to roll in the market, JioFibre will provide offer plans starting from 100 Mbps data speed at Rs 700 to 1Gbps data speed for Rs 10,000. JioFiber plans for Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and everything you need to know about it.

JioFiber plans price Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore: JioFiber is the exclusive broadband services launched by Reliance Industries Limited(RIL). It is based on optical fiber and the main focus of the service is to provide high-speed broadband in the country.

Services of Jio are popular because of providing amazing features in a cost-efficient manner and JioFiber is the latest service of Jio which is ready to roll into the market. By providing high-speed surfing experience, JioFibre will definitely help in grooming every Industrial sector of India.

JioFibre will provide offer plans starting from 100 Mbps data speed at Rs 700 to 1Gbps data speed for Rs 10,000. Price of Jio Fiber is segmented in a way that it fits in the budget of every section of the society and as per the usage, customer can purchase their plan. All the plans and services are likely to be revealed today.

According to the reports preview customers from across India including Delhi, Banglore, Mumbai, and various other cities will get JioFiber connection free of cost that is the JioFiber preview customers will not be charged for initial two months. The amount that the preview customers paid as a security deposit to the company is also refundable at any time.

JioFiber plans for Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore

The Jio Fiber Plans in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai starts from Rs 700 and this plan offers a bandwidth speed of 100 Mbps. The plan is extended up to the price of Rs 10,000 and it offers speed of 1 Gbps.

The customers who subscribe for JioFiber annual plan or Jio Forever Plan under the welcome offer shall get 4K LED TV or HD TV along with a 4K set-top box for free.

Reliance Jio has received 1.5 crore registrations from all over India and 1600 towns have actively participated in the process of registration.

