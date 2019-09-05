JioFiber launch today: Reliance Jio Fiber, which is going to offer high-speed internet connection and smart home solutions will be launched shortly. Check out the 5 most important things before buying Jio Fiber connection in this article.

JioFiber launch today: Reliance Jio Fiber is all set to make its debut in the commercial space today. Those who register themselves will get high-speed internet connection as well as smart home solutions from today, September 5, 2019, onwards. According to the latest reports, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. and one of the leading Business personalities Mukesh Ambani had 0on August 12th announced the launch of Reliance JioFiber and what the new telecom giant is going to offer in its latest JioFibreservices.

Jio GigaFiber is all set to revolutionize the digital diaspora in India and customers must be eager to know what are the reasons that make JioFibre connection a premium service for all.

Here are the 5 important things to know before buying Jio Fiber connection:

1. JioFiber Services: The JioFibre broadband connection will offer landline service, free 4K TV, set-top box and Jio Internet of things (IoT) services, as announced by Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on August 12 at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

2. Jio Fiber availability: The JioFibre services will be available across the country in major cities and towns. Reliance had announced that Giga Jio Fiber connections are at present available in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Noida, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, and more other states.

3. JioFibre Monthly Plan: JioFibre monthly plan starts at Rs 700. The maximum price of JioFibre monthly plan goes up to Rs 10,000. These plans will provide high-speed internet connection starting from 100mbps to 1gbps. It will also offer local and STD including watching of free OTT content. Customer will be able to enjoy JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavn, Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, HungamaPlay, and Ultra free for the first year after which the company will start charging Rs 999. According to reports, the company has not yet released the details of annual plans but is expected to do soon.

4. How to register for Jio Fiber: Customers willing to buy Jio Fiber connections or avail JioFibre services need to visit the official website of Jio GigaFiber. on the website, they are required to book a High-Speed Internet Connection for their Township or society. For registering online, customers have to first choose the location for which you want to buy JioFiber broadband connection. Follow the instructions on the page to complete the process.

5. Jio Fiber installation charge: Jio Fiber will be installed for free, no charges apply for installation of JioFibre. However, customers will have to pay Rs 2,500 for the Jio Fiber router which will later be refunded by the company.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App