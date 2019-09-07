JioFiber plan prices, validity and data speed explained: The much-awaited Reliance JioFiber has made its commercial debut in India. Have a look on all the plans, prices and freebies offered.

JioFiber plan prices, validity and data speed explained: From Jio's Titanium annual plan to monthly Bronze plan, here's all you need to know

JioFiber plan prices, validity and data speed explained: JioFiber has made its commercial debut in the Indian market and it has a lot of plans and options to offer. With around six individual annual and monthly plans and subscriptions, there is enough to choose for the interested consumers. As per the promise made by Jio, the company is offering a minimum speed of 100 Mbps and the maximum speed offered is 1 Gbps.

Here is the list of the all six JioFiber plan prices for monthly and annual subscription:

JioFiber plan prices, validity and data speed for annual subscription:

Titanium plan: For the annual Titanium plan of JioFiber, all the customers will be required to pay Rs 1,01,988 annually and they will be offered 60,000 GB data at a speed of 1 Gbps. In addition to the services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing, consumers will also get double amount of data along with a 43-inch 4K TV worth Rs 44,990 for free.

Platinum plan: For the annual Platinum plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 47,998 annually and they will get 30,000 GB data at a speed of 500Mbps. Under the Jio welcome offer, consumers will get services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing platform access to VR experience and premium content.

Diamond plan: For the annual Diamond plan of JioiFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 29,988 annually and they will get 15,000 GB data at a speed of 500 Mbps. Under the Jio Welcome offer, consumers will get services like TV Video calling, device security, Jio gaming, content sharing, premium content and platform access to VR experience.

Gold plan: For the annual Gold plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 31,716 annually and they will get 12,000 GB data at a speed of 250 Mbps. Under the Jio Welcome offer, consumers will get services like Jio gaming, TV video calling, device security, content sharing and a brand new 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990 for free.

Silver plan: For the annual Silver plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 10,188 annually and they will get 2400 GB data at a speed of 100 Mbps. Under the Jio Welcome offer, consumers will get services like Jio gaming, TV video calling, device security, content sharing and a 12W Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 3,999 for free.

Bronze plan: For the annual Bronze plan of the JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 8,388 annually and they will get 1200 GB data at a speed of 100 Mbps. Under the Jio Welcome offer, consumers will get services like Jio gaming, TV video calling, device security, content sharing and a 6W Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,999 for free.

JioFiber plan prices, validity and data speed for monthly subscription:

Titanium plan: For the Titanium plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 8,499 per month and they will be offered 5000 GB data with a speed of 1 Gbps. The customers will also get services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing, premium content and platform access to VR experience.

Platinum plan: For the Platinum plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 3,999 per month and they will be offered 2500 GB data with a speed of 1 Gbps. The customers will also get services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing, premium content and platform access to VR experience.

Diamond plan: For the Diamond plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 2,499 per month and they will be offered 1250 + 250 GB data with a speed of 500 Mbps. The customers will also get services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing, premium content and platform access to VR experience

Gold plan: For the Gold plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 1299 per month and they will be offered 500 + 250 GB data with a speed of 250 Mbps. The customers will also get services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing.

Silver plan: For the Silver plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 899 per month and they will be offered 200 + 200 GB data with a speed of 100 Mbps. The customers will also get services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing.

Bronze plan: For the Bronze plan of JioFiber, all the customers are required to pay Rs 699 per month and they will be offered 100 GB + 50 GB data with a speed of 100 Mbps. The customers will also get services like TV video calling, Jio gaming, device security and content sharing.

As of now, Jio is also offering the Jio Home Gateway Box and the Jio Set Top Box for free. All the consumers are required to pay Rs 1500 as security amount which will be refundable and Rs 1000 as installation charge which will be non-refundable.

