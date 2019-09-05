Reliance JioFiber India launch: The Reliance JioFiber services and plans will be revealed today along with other features like set-top-box and other things.

Reliance JioFiber India launch: Reliance JioFiber services will be revealed commercially on September 5, Thursday, 2019. The launch of the FTTH high-speed broadband was declared by the company at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), after which a preview offer was introduced in some selected cities for a trial basis. Today, Jio is going to release the plan prices officially for the JioFiber service. Here is a complete analysis of the information released till now about the JioFiber ahead of its official launch:

JioFiber plan prices:

Reliance Jio has stated that the prices for the JioFiber will start from the range of Rs 700 per month and will cost up to Rs 10,000 per month as per the various speed options. As for the speed of the plans is considered, a minimum speed of 100 Mbps will be offered and a maximum speed of 1 Gpbs will be offered. Any other details about the plans or the prices will be confirmed today.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio fiber: Speed, data plans and all you need to know

Jio 4K set-top box with DTH:

The Reliance JioFiber will come along with a DTH service which will be provided through a 4K set-top box and free landline connection. In some of the plans, free access to OTT platforms will also be provided. Jio has stakes in DEN, Hathway, GTPL in order to offer Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. It is still not confirmed whether the billing of DTH will be separate or it will be included in the plan. Moreover, the price of the 4K set-top box is also expected to be revealed today only. Additional features for the device include access to Jio’s suite of apps like JioSaavn, JioCinema, group video calling on television sets, etc.

Jio Home phone service:

The latest broadband service of reliance will come with a unique Jio Home Phone Service which will allow the subscribers to make free voice calls to all the landline and mobile connections. Jio has also announced its Postpaid Plus service for all the users in addition to family data plans with data sharing feature. As per the reports, the landline handset will be bought separately.

JioFiber Welcome offer of free HD or 4K LED TV:

Under the JioFiber Welcome offer, all the users sho go for the JioFiber’s annual subscription which is termed as the Jio Forever plan by the company, will get a free 4K LED or HD TV. Jio has also promised to provide

the same customers with a free 4K set-top-box.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App