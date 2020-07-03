Reliance Jio has released its own video conferencing app called 'JioMeet'. The app has been launched with the ambition of replacing Zoom, not only in India but hopefully, globally as well.

JioMeet has been released by Reliance Jio, as an alternative to Zoom. The telecom company, led and owned by Mukesh Ambani, has launched its own video conference app on Google Play and App Store. After a plethora of updates on the funding, Reliance Jio has finally released its first product and it’s entering the tech arena to give a stiff competition to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and other popular video conferencing tools.

JioMeet features direct calls (1:1 calling), meetings and can handle up to 100 participants. Reliance Jio says that the app also has enterprise-grade host controls. You can register with your phone number or email ID, and then experience meetings in HD quality. JioMeet is completely free to download and you can create as many meetings as you want per day, which can be password protected. It also has a waiting room like Zoom.

Unlike Zoom, which has a 40-minute time limit, you can host a meeting for as long as required with no interruptions. The app also supports multi-device login up to 5 devices. The app supports screen sharing and has a safe driving mode feature as well. The user interface of this app has been reviewed to be good and it works just like other leading video conferencing apps.

Also read: One Plus launches 2 new smart TVs in India, know price and specifications

Also read: Pakistan bans PUBG stating ‘negative impact’

JioMeet resembles Zoom in terms of its layout. Jio has been testing this app for a few months and this app is now available to the users. During this pandemic, Mukesh Ambani has constantly been in news for investments coming in from around the world. Reliance Jio recently cracked a huge deal with Facebook. Facebook now owns 9.99 percent of Jio.

Also read: Google News to partner with local news publishers to widen coverage on Covid-19

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App