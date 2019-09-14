Lenovo Carme smartwatch has been launched in the Indian market on Saturday. The device is equipped with 24-hour heart rate tracker, IPS colour display. It will be purchasable from Sunday as the new Carme smartwatch will be available in Flipkart, Croma.

Lenovo Carme (HW25P) smartwatch has been launched in India on Saturday. The new smartwatch is loaded with features like 24 hours heart rate tracker and an IPS color display with a 2.5D curved surface design and touch support. Features like heart rate monitor and sleep tracker will make the device more attractive to fitness freaks. The Lenovo Carme smartwatch is also water and dust-resistant device. The smartwatch will offer notifications directly via connected smartphone on receiving incoming voice calls and text messages.

The Lenovo Carme (HW25P) will be available in the Indian market from September 15 and customers will be able to purchase it through Flipkart and Croma. The Carme smartwatch comes with two distinct color variants- Black and Green.

The Lenovo Carme smartwatch features a 1.3-inch IPS colour display with a one-touch sensor. The device also has a 2.5D curved surface design to help users read in bright daylight and to resist blind angles. The smartwatch is loaded with health and fitness features like sleep monitor, 24-hour heart rate tracker, pedometer. The device also has a sports mode which works with playing basketball, badminton, football, cycling, running, swimming and walking. Apart from that, the smartwatch has features including weather forecast, stopwatch, alarm, smart notifications for voice calls, emails and new text messages.

The new smartwatch is able to deliver up to one week on a single charge. Also, the device sports with Bluetooth version 4.2 and is adaptable with both iOS and Android platforms.

After the launch of Lenovo Carme smartwatch, CP Khandelwal, Founder PR Innovations, said, Lenovo Carme smartwatch brings the latest technology with modern design and smart features.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App