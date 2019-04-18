Lenovo Z6 Pro to debut in China: Lenovo Z6 Pro is going to make its debut on April 23 in China. The customers can pre-order the phone from today onwards. A clip of the phone was launched on the official site by Vice President of Lenovo Chang Cheng where the design of the phone can be seen clearly. The Lenovo Z6 Pro features quad rear camera setup and a gradient back panel. The customers who wish to buy the Lenovo Z6 Pro can pre-order the smartphone on the Chinese website, JD.com. On the official sites, specifications of the phone have been revealed like the smartphone will sport AI-powered rear quad camera with a 48 -megapixel primary sensor. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by a battery of 4,000 mAh and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Soc. The phone has a 6.39 -inch display and will be available in three RAM variants including 6 GB RAM, 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM.

Previously, it was rumoured that Lenovo Z6 Pro has a single rear camera but according to the official video, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup in which the lenses are aligned vertically. One of the lenses is slightly at a distance from the other three lenses is expected to be a supplementary one. The leaks have shared more information about the brand new handset like an in-display fingerprint sensor, PC level liquid cooling system, 2.9 -micron pixel size, six-axis OIS, a 125-degree wide-angle lens. As per the blogs present on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, it is expected that Lenovo Z6 Pro is going to be an awesome gaming smartphone due to its highly durable battery and fast charging support. It is difficult to believe that Lenovo Z6 Pro will compete with other flagships available across the globe like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and Realme 3, etc. The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be priced between the range of Rs 35,000 to 40,000 in order to compete with other flagship smartphones.

