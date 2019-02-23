LG K50, LG K40 and LG Q60 to make Mobile World Congress debut: At the Mobile World Congress 2019, LG is going to launch its three mid-range smartphones - LG K50, LG K40 and LG Q60. The prices of the three phones are likely to be revealed at the launch only.

LG K50, LG K40 and LG Q60 to make Mobile World Congress debut: As the Mobile World Congress is going to be held in Barcelona next week, Like all other companies, LG is also going to use platform and launch and promote its three latest smartphones. The latest smartphones, LG K50, LG Q60 and the LG K40 are expected to make a debut at the Mobile World Congress and will have a mid-range price. All three phones are going to feature high-end displays and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The company has still not made any declaration regarding the price of all the three phones.

LG Q60, K50, K40 will sport LG’s HD+ FullVision display. The LG Q60 and the LG K50 will feature a 6.2-inch screen while the LG K40 will have a 5.7-inch display. LG K50, LG Q60 and the LG K40 will feature an AI CAM which will allow the basic camera to identify an object which is in front of the camera and adjust the settings accordingly.

All three smartphones differ in terms of their camera setups. The Q60 sports a triple rear camera setup which consists of a primary 16-megapixel PDAF camera, secondary 5-megapixel super wide angle camera, and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels and 13-megapixel front camera in order to have mindblowing selfies.

The K50 features a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13 megapixels primary camera accompanied with a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a 13-megapixel front camera for taking selfies while on the other hand, the K40 includes an 8-megapixel front camera for taking selfies and a 13-megapixel camera rear camera with PDAF.

In terms of battery, LG K50 and Q60 are powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and the LG K40 will be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. All the three phones will have the basic features like a fingerprint sensor and the Google Assistant Button.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More