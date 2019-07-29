Due to a loophole in LinkedIn, people saw a post by Microsoft for the post of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). some LinkedIn users applied for the jobs too and some took a dig by saying that Sundar Pichai was working good and there was no need to vacant this place.

LinkedIn loophole allows users to post fake vacancy for Google CEO: Millions of LinkedIn users were surprised to see the high-profile job of Google CEO Sundar Pichai up for a new joining on the Microsoft owned networking platform and some of the curious and crazy people also applied for the same as it is a dream job for a lot of people on earth. After the incident, LinkedIn accepted that it happened due to a security bug that allowed the users to post an official-looking job opening on nearly all the firm’s LinkedIn page.

As per the reports, these unofficial job listings showed up on a company’s Jobs page and looked like any other regular job opening posted by the organization only.

The job posting for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Google posted by someone known as Michel Riinders triggered mixed responses from the LinkedIn Community. One of the user, posted on LinkedIn that he has applied for the post of CEO in Google and raised a concern about the current CEO Sundar Pichai by saying that he was doing a good job. LinkedIn responded to the same by saying thanking the concerned man to make them notice the issue and they also said that they had deleted the post and are working in order to resolve the issue. They concluded the statement by saying that LinkedIn is a place for real people to have real conversations about their careers.

The fake listing of the job appeared on the LinkedIn business page of the tech giant along with their other job openings. LinkedIn authorities also said that it is not a place where fake jobs will be encouraged and the organization is trying its best to stop fraudulent jobs from reaching the members of the professional platform for connecting for professional purposes.

