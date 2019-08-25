Mi A3 Amazon sale: The Mi A3 will be available on sale in India on August 27, 2019. The first sale of the smartphone was held on August 23, Friday, 2019. The Mi A3 had two flash sales on August 23, Friday, 2019, one at 12:00 PM and the other at 8:00 PM IST. The Mi A3 Android One smartphone debuted in India earlier this week.

As same as the previous flash sale, the next sale of the Mi A3 will commence at 12:00 PM IST and it will be available on E-commerce website Amazon and Xiaomi’s own website Mi.com. The Xiaomi Mi A3’s 4 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 12,999 and the 6 GB RAM variant along with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 15,999. The sale offers for the Mi A3 include cashback for HDFC bank customers, in addition to the Airtel double data and unlimited calling pack.

As per the specification of the Mi A3 are concerned, the smartphone is based on the Android 9.0 Pie and comes with an HD+ Super AMOLED display with a Corning Gorilla Glass Protection. The Mi A3 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6 GB RAM. The Mi A3 sports a triple rear camera set up which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The top-end model of the Mi A3 comes with 128 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card. The Mi A3 is powered by a battery of 4030 mAh with fast charging support.

