In order to avoid the rush to buy the Xiaomi's latest smartphone Xiaomi Mi A3, the company is now going to provide the smartphone in an open sale.

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone, Mi A3 will be available on an open sale till August 31, 2019. The smartphone will be available to buy at e-commerce website Amazon.com and the official website of Mi. The Mi A3 sale concurs with the Mi Super Sale running on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. The official Twitter handle of Xiaomi posted a tweet in which it was claimed that the Mi A3 will be available on a special sale and made the purchase of the smartphone more convenient for the buyers without running behind the flash sale. The customers who are going to purchase the smartphone via their HDFC bank credit cards will get an exclusive cashback of Rs 750.

In addition to all the offers, Airtel customers will also get double data benefit that is applicable with Rs 249 prepaid plan. The Mi A3 sale concurs with the Mi Super Sale in which huge discounts are offered on Xiaomi smartphones. In the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and a few other smartphones are available at huge discounts and exciting offers.

As per the specifications of the Mi A3 are concerned, the smartphone comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Mi A3 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The basic variant of the smartphone consisting of 4 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 12,999 and the top-end variant consisting of 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 15,999.

The Mi A3 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a triple rear camera setup which includes 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel front camera and is powered by a battery of 4030 mAh with fast charging support.

