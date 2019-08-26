Xiaomi is back with the Mi super sale which is going on and will continue till August 31, 2019. Phones including Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 have been listed to be a part of the super sale. The details about the sale are listed on the dedicated page of the website.

Xiaomi Super Sale: Xiaomi is back with the Mi Super Sale on Flipkart and the official website of Mi which is full of offers and discounts. The sale is already going on and will continue till August 31, 2019. Phones including Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 have been listed to be a part of the super sale. Other phones will also get additional exchange discounts and other offers. Last super sale of the Mi smartphones was between August 12- August 18.

Starting with the Redmi Y2, the smartphone can be purchased at a reduced price and is listed at Rs 7,499 for 3GB RAM variant accompanied with 32GB internal storage while the high-end variant of 4GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage can be bought at Rs 7,999 from the official online portal of Xiaomi, Mi.com. The original price of the Redmi Y2’s 3GB RAM is at Rs 8,999 and 4GB RAM variant is Rs 10,999.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is listed at Rs 11,999 including 4GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage and the variant with 6 RAM along with 64 GB internal storage can be bought at Rs 12,999. On bank payment, the 6GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 6 pro will be available on a discounted price of Rs1,000, in addition with no-cost EMIs and exchange discounts as well.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage model can be purchased at Rs 9,999 after a total price cut of Rs 2,000. The price of 6GB RAM variant accompanied with 128GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 12,999 after a price cut of Rs 3,000. Flipkart has also listed the phone in the same category as the discounted phone at the same price and discount.

Meanwhile, two smartphones such as Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Y3 have still not received any price cuts and discounts but are receiving additional exchange discount which includes 5% cashback with HDFC bank debit cards, no-cost EMI option and up to 1120 GB data and unlimited calling for Airtel subscribers. The Poco F1 has Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

All the details about the deals in the Mi Super sale are listed on the official website and on the dedicated page of Flipkart. Flipkart is also going to host a separate mobile fest at the end of the month where phones like Vivo Z1 pro, Asus 5Z and many more are listed with discount offers.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App