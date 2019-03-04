Microsoft rolls out an update for Excel users on Android: Microsoft Excel for Android has introduced a new feature through which the user can insert data from a picture. The feature will soon be available for iPhone users.

Microsoft rolls out an update for Excel users on Android: In September 2018, Microsoft made an announcement that they will include a new feature which will be known as ‘insert data from picture’ in Microsoft Excel and it will be accompanied with many other AI-powered features. Microsoft stated that these features will help users in being more productive at their day to day tasks. The Insert Data from Picture feature is introduced on the Microsoft Excel App for Android. The feature will be soon available for the iPhone users as well. This feature allows the user to convert the data into an Excel spreadsheet by capturing the image of the data and using Artificial Intelligence to execute the process.

Android users can capture the image of the printed data table and then convert it into an Excel spreadsheet. Thye feature is not available for the unpaid version of Microsoft Excel for Android. The feature is currently limited to the Office 365 subscribers. Microsoft has stated that iOS users will soon experience this feature.

The Insert Data from Picture uses the company’s proprietary image recognition technology in order to recognise the given information on a page, then the data is converted into an Excel spreadsheet which can be edited anytime.

The users need to update the Microsoft Excel app from the Google Android Play Store and the users also need a subscription to access this feature.

