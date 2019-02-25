Microsoft has launched headset HoloLens 2 at the on-going 2019 Mobile World Congress on Sunday in Barcelona. Initially, the headset is available at $3,500 in the US, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand. The headset is immersive and comfortable.

Microsoft has introduced its mixed-reality headset HoloLens 2 at the on-going 2019 Mobile World Congress on Sunday in Barcelona. Initially, the headset is available at $3,500 in the US, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand. The users who are searching for a stylish and comfortable headset, then this is the best choice.

The company said, with more than doubled field view in HoloLens 2, it provides a density of 47 pixels per degree of sight in order to maintain the industry-leading holographic density level.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said this new medium is just the beginning to connect the digital world to the physical world. The basic purpose is to transform how we work, learn and play.

Price of the HoloLens 2 headset was relased four years ago. It will cost around $3500 —$1500 less than the commercial price of the first HoloLens device.

In order to provide direct manipulation of holograms with the same instinctual interactions to use with the physical objects in the real world, the headset provides a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semantic understanding.

Explaining more about the features, the company said the new dial-in fit system allows the headset comfortable wear for longer periods.

1. It also contains an eye-tracking sensors which make interacting with holograms even more natural.

2. At its score, it has a time of flight depth sensor, high-def RGB camera, and a 7-microphone circular array.

It will enable the development of advanced computer vision and speech solutions with Azure.

Azure Kinect DK is available for pre-order initially available in the US and China, at $399. Apart from this, a two new Azure mixed reality services have also been introduced to aid the developers and businesses in order to build cross-platform, contextual and enterprise-grade mixed reality applications.

