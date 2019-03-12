Microsoft Your Phone app's Android screen mirroring feature introduced in Windows 10 Beta: Microsoft is soon going to add a phone screen feature in Your Phone app. The phone screen feature will allow the users to mirror their phone screen in the PC. The feature will soon be launched officially once the testing is done.

Microsoft Your Phone app’s Android screen mirroring feature introduced in Windows 10 Beta: Microsoft has introduced the early preview of the Your Phone app. The phone screen feature will allow the consumers to mirror the screen of their Android smartphone directly on to a Personal Computer. This latest feature in the Your Phone app was first tested in October 2018 and is now being tested in the new insider build of Windows 10. For now, the feature is under a lot of restrictions put up by Microsoft as of who can access the feature and who cannot.

The users need to be in a Windows 10 PC with Windows builds 1803 or a more modern version and an Android smartphone with Android Nougat 7.0 or a more upgraded one. Microsoft stated that the Surface Pro is going to be the first device in of the Surface series to preview the phone screen feature.

The latest feature of the Your Phone app only works with selected smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S9+. In order to make screen mirroring work efficiently, the Windows 10 PC must support Bluetooth with energy peripheral mode.

Screen mirroring is a smart way to connect the mobile and access its apps from the PC. Microsoft Your Phone app’s phone screen feature is in the testing mode for now. The feature will soon be launched officially once the testing is done.

