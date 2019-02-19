Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019: The Mobile World Congress is one of the most smartphone-centric events in the world and just like any other year, there is massive anticipation among smartphone lovers this year as well regarding the new launches at MWC 2019.

Mobile World Congress 2019: 5 upcoming smartphones that we can't keep calm about, here's all you need to know

There is a wave of enormous anticipation surrounding the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 which will kickstart from February 25 in Barcelona. The pre-announcements and advertisements of the mega show will begin from February 23. All the tech giants across the world will be present there to launch their new smartphones laced with cutting-edge improvements. Here is the list of the most-anticipated phones which will debut in the Mobile World Congress:

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10+, S10:

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled before the Mobile World Congress. So the company is going to attend the Mobile World Congress with the latest Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Xiaomi Mi 9 and it’s foldable phone:

Xiaomi has already declared that they will launch the Mi 9 at the Mobile World Congress. Xiaomi can also go for showcasing its foldable phone.

Nokia 9 PureView:

The upcoming Nokia 9 can mark the comeback of the PureView segment and there are rumours that the smartphone is going to have a Penta-camera setup. The Nokia PureView is going to be a bigger hit in comparison to the last year’s model Nokia 8 Sirocco.

LG G8:

LG has declared its next phone which they are going to introduce in the Mobile World Congress. The LG G8 is more like a descendant to the LG G7 and it is in the air that the phone will feature a touchless gesture control system.

Sony Xperia XZ4:

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is going to be a giant phone, with a huge 6.5-inch display without a notch. There are maximum chances that it will be the first Sony phone to feature a triple rear camera setup.

These are some of the phones expected to make a debut in the Mobile World Congress. While there are a lot of phones which can be a total surprise package and are enough to steal the limelight in the Mobile World Congress.

