New Moto E6s priced at Rs 7,999 to go on sale on Flipkart from Sept‎ 23: Motorola’s all-new Moto E6s smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart from September‎ 23, 2019, reports said. The Moto E6s, the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus, is dubbed ad the most affordable smartphone ever launched by Motorola. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is trying to capture the budget phone market which is dominated by major competitors like Xiaomi, Realme, and Asus.

Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone sports a compact design and a water-drop notch display with slim bezels, fingerprint sensor at the rear below the Motorola logo and dual rear cameras. Unlike other Motorola phones, Moto E6s back cover can be interchanged and its 3000 Mah battery can also be removed. The first member of the Moto E lineup is available in Polished Graphite, Rich Cranberry and black colours.

Key specifications of Moto E6s:

– Runs Android 9 Pie

– Has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

– With 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage. A buyer can expand the storage space up to 512 GB by using a microSD card.

– 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup: The 13-megapixel performs as the primary camera assisted while the 2-megapixel camera acts as a depth sensor. The 8-megapixel front camera in the front is meant for selfies

– MaxVision HD+ display: The 15.49-cm HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio offers will offer maximum viewing.

– The compact metal body is comfortable to hold.

– The phone weighs only 159g and is 8.6mm thick.

Flipkart offers the phone at no cost EMI 667 per month and offers a special discount of Rs 2,000 (price inclusive of discount and terms and conditions apply). The Motorola E6s box contains the handset, 10W Charger, Micro USB Cable, SIM Pin and the guide book.

Apart from that, Motorola today unveiled its first gaming Android TV in India. The TV will come equipped with HDR 10, autotuneX display technology, 2.25 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal memory and has 1.07 billion colours for superb picture clarity. A Mali 450 GPU powers the TV set. For distortion-free, theatre-like sound experience, the TV has a 30 W front-firing speaker with DTS Tru Sound and Dolby Audio technology. The TV will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

