Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8: the market of budget smartphones is going to witness a new era due to the Moto E6s and Infinix Hot 8 as both the smartphone have plenty to offer in a very low price range.

Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8: Moto E6s made its India debut on September 16, Monday, 2019. It is the latest budget smartphone released by the company and will be available at a price of Rs 7,999. On the other hand, Indian smartphone producing brand Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 8 which is also a budget smartphone and is definitely going to be the game-changer in the budget smartphone category and is going to set high standards. The Infinix Hot 8 is available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 6,999. Have a look at the detailed comparison of the two budget smartphones:

Display and Body: Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8

The Moto E6s comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display while the Infinix Hot 8 comes with a bigger and better 6.52-inch HD+ mini-drop notch display. The Motorola E6s reminds of the old school smartphones as it has a removable battery and detachable SIM card case which is very rare in today’s world of hybrid smartphones. As per the body of the smartphones is considered, Motorola E6s’ body easily gets smudges and fingerprints on it while the body of the Infinix Hot 8 is better in terms of getting damaged or affected.

RAM, ROM, and processor: Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8

As per the RAM and ROM of both the smartphones, Moto E6s comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB and the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. On the other hand, Infinix Hot 8 comes with 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB and the smartphone also runs on the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. As per the storage processor and the RAM of the smartphones are considered, both stand on the same page. It’s just that Moto E6s has an advantage of storage expansion over Infinix Hot 8.

Camera: Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8

The Moto E6s sports a dual rear camera set up which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera and the phone features an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Infinix Hot 8 is better than Moto E6s in terms of the camera as the smartphone sports a triple rear camera set up including a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel secondary camera and a low light sensor which helps in taking perfect pictures in low light and for selfies, Infinix Hot 8 features an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Battery: Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8

The Moto E6s is powered by a battery of 3000 mAh which is a less powerful battery as it was expected the company would offer a better battery, on the other hand, Infinix Hot 8 is at an advantage in terms of battery as it is powered by a battery of 5000 mAh which is a very powerful battery and provides a battery back up of 11 hours and 53 minutes.

Sound quality: Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8

The Moto E6s has a low-quality speaker and the sound quality of the smartphone is not that good. On the other hand, Infinix Hot 8 uses the Dirac Stereo Widening technology and provides a perfect sound quality. In terms of sound quality, Infinix Hot 8 is at an advantage over the Moto E6s.

As per the overall comparison of both the smartphones is considered, it can be clearly seen that the Infinix Hot 8 is a better option and is available at a lower price as compared to the Moto E6s.

