Moto G7 power on sale in India, details inside: Motorola G7 Power will be available on sale in India from February 15 at a price of Rs 13,999. The Moto G7 power is the most Durable phone of the Moto G7 series as it is powered by a battery of 5000 mAh. The phone was priced at 1,399 Brazilian Real.

The brand new Moto G7 Power is on sale in India. The Motorola G7 is available at a price of Rs 13,999 through the offline retail stores. The mentioned price is for the 4 GB Ram with 64 GB internal storage variant and the phone will be available in black colour only.

The reports also mentioned that Moto G7 Power can be availed from the e-commerce website Flipkart as well but the price of the latest instalment of Motorola will vary on the online platforms. (An official declaration is needed to get a clear figure on the phone.)

Moto G7 power made its debut in the first week of February in Brazil featuring Android 9.0 and a notched display. The phone was launched with other models of G7 series including Moto G7 Play, Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus. It is still not clear that when will the phones hit the Indian and other global smartphone markets.

Talking about the current scenario, Moto G7 Power is not available on Flipkart now. To Check the availability of the phone, one can go to the Motorola’s official website and search for the variant’s name in order to know where it is available at the point of time near them.

Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a rectangular notch at the top. Moto G7 Power operates on Android Pie 9.0 and features Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series processor. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

At the time of launch in Brazil, Moto G7 Power had a price of 1,399 Brazilian Real, which will touch the figure of Rs 26,902 in terms of Indian currency. The strength of Moto G7 Power is its highly durable battery of 5000 mAh.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More