Moto Razr on Android launched: Motorola has launched its first foldable smartphone, Moto Razr today. The smartphone comes with a premium design and sports two screens. One of the screens is the main display which comes in use when the smartphone is unfolded and the other one is the small screen that comes in use when the device is folded. The Moto Razr comes with a wide-notch on the front.

Motorola introduced the Moto Razr at a price of $1500 which means Rs 1,08,273 as per the Indian currency. After the global launch of Razr, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be soon available in India too. The Moto Razr comes with a 6.2-inch display and the smartphone also includes a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and is powered by a 2510 mAh battery. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel camera which serves as both front and rear camera in the smartphone.

Wait, If one will go for an iPhone, then too they can get a better deal than what Moto Razr is offering. The iPhone XR is available in the market at a price around Rs 42,000 and the latest variant of the iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro comes at a price around Rs 90,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and offers a lot more than just a foldable screen. From camera specifications to RAM, storage and any other aspect, brand new Motorola phone has failed to offer even flagship features and a mid-ranged android smartphone of Realme, Redmi can easily outclass the smartphone. Moto Razr is not going to be the first choice of the customer as just a folding smartphone at a very high price is not a way to attract customers to invest an amount so huge in a smartphone that has no other USP.

