Motorola Moto G7, Moto One available on Flipkart along with retail stores:: Lenovo’s owned Motorola on Monday declared the launch of Moto One and Moto G7 smartphones in India priced at Rs 16,999 and 13,999, respectively. The Moto smartphones will go on sale on e-commerce website Flipkart today. Apart from that, the two phones will also be available at Large Format Retail chains, top mobile stores and Moto Hub stores.

After the grand success of Moto G6 series, which was revealed in February 2019, Motorola launched the One and G7 in India. The Moto G7 series smartphone is available in G7 Power, G7 Plus, and G7 Play variants. Moto One and Moto G7 smartphones come with a fully loaded specification like notch displays and two rear cameras. New Moto series phone feature premium design with a glossy back finish. The G7 series comes with a cashback offer of Rs 2,200 on Reliance Jio’s sims. The user can enjoy the scheme by taking the plan of Rs 299 and Rs 198 respectively.

Moto G7: Full specification and feature:

The smartphone feature ultrawide 6.2- inch Max Vision Full HD + Display with u design

The G7 series comes equipped with 12-megapixle dual camera system which is placed on the rear side of the smartphone

The phone also sports 8-megapixel selfie camera

The smartphone’s camera supports modes such as spot colour, portrait, cinematograph and automatic smile capture

The best part of the phone is that it comes with inbuilt Google lens

G7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 which runs on Andriod 9.0 Pie out -of- the- box

Smartphone supports 15W Turbopower charger which is claimed to provide 9 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charge

The Moto G7 is packed with 4GB Ram and 64G internal storage which can further be expanded by microSD card (up to 512GB)

The smartphone ha a dedicated slot for a memory card

The Moto G7 supports Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS,

The phone doesn’t support dedicated slot of 3.5 mm headphone jack whereas the headphone jack will be shared along with the USB Type-C support.

The smartphone sports a powerful 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging.

The Motorola G7 measures in at 157×75.3x8mm wighs only 172 gram

The smartphone sports P2i water repellent coating.

