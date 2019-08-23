Motorola One Action India debut: The Motorola One Action has been launched in India and will witness its first sale on August 30, 2019. The smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 13,999.

The much-awaited Motorola One series smartphone Motorola One action has debuted in India and will go for sale on August 30, 2019, for the first time. The Motorola One Action comes with an action camera which allows the user to record landscape video while holding the phone vertically. The triple rear camera setup includes a dedicated 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens action camera that is specially designed to capture all the details in a particular video.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 processor. The Motorola One Action comes with 4 GB RAM along with 128 GB which of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card support and it is based on the Android 9.0 Pie. Motorola has stated that the One Action is upgradable to the Android 10 and Android 11 too.

As per the camera of the smartphone is concerned, the Motorola Action One consists of a triple rear camera set up which includes a 16-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup of the smartphone comes up with an enhanced video stabilisation mode which reduces the effects of jerks and shakes in action videos. The Motorola One Action has a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Motorola One Action is available at a price of Rs 13,999. The smartphone will be available on sale in India via Flipkart on August 30, 2019. The sale for the same will start at 12:00 PM.

