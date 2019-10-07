Motorola One new variant teased with pop-up selfie camera: The new variant of the Motorola One is teased and as per the speculations, it will soon make its India debut.

Motorola One new variant teased with pop-up selfie camera: The Motorola One series served as one of the best series of mid-range smartphones ever by Motorola and all the variants earned good reviews from the customers. The Motorola One Actions and the Motorola One Vision clearly depict how the company knows the art of differentiating smartphones on unique grounds. With the rumours of the launching of the Motorola One Macro, company’s smartphone line up is going to be outstanding as another One series smartphone is soon going to launch in India.

A number of renders and leaked imaged show that a brand new Motorola One series smartphone is soon going to make its debut in the Indian market and as per the speculations, the smartphone is going to be a flagship smartphone. The name of the smartphone has still not been confirmed but as per the expectations, the new phone will be low in price as comp[ared to the recently launched Motorola One Zoom.

The leaked renders also show that the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera. This is going to be the first smartphone of the company to sport a pop-up selfie camera. Presence of pop-up selfie camera clealry means that the screen or the display of the smartphone will have no holes or notches which will provide the users with an uninterrupted display experience.

The smartphone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the sensor will have a LED ring around it which is going to make the smartphone look more sporty and attractive. As seen in the pics, the smartphone is going to sport a dual rear camera set up out of which the primary camera will be of 64-megapixel and the phone can also get the latest Motorola branding and the secondary camera of the phone will be of 18-megapixel.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 7T Pro to debut in India by October 15: Know price, specifications and more

The brand new Motorola One series phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor accompanied with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. The new Motorola One series smartphone will be powered by a massive battery of 3600 mAh. As of now, the battery of the phone is expected to be of higher capacity as the capacity of the battery is a bit low as per the expectations.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App