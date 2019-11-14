Motorola has launched its Moto Razr 2019 smartphone on Thursday at a special launch event in Los Angeles. The upgraded version of the phone comes in a folded form. Know how social media is reacting to the newly launched smartphone.

Lenovo’s sub-brand Motorola is back with the 2019 version of its iconic Motorola Razr. On Thursday, the American smartphone manufacturer launched the next-gen version of its premium smartphone at a special press event in Los Angeles. Motorola Razr has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past which already raised the excitement level for the phone among the buyers. The company has unveiled the iconic flip phone in the form of the foldable smartphone now after the latest up-gradation.

However, everyone was excited with its cutting-edge foldable technology but no one noticed the price of the smartphone at that moment. After the launch when the price has been revealed, everyone is surprised. People who were waiting for the launch of the Motorola Razr’s upgraded version took to Twitter to share their feedback on the new smartphone.

People have been talking about Moto Razr, its specifications, features and the advanced technology Motorola has used in it, but no one talked about the purchase and its price. It seems that the company has only managed to attract the buyers with the technology but no one is interested in buying the 2019 model of Moto Razr as it doesn’t offer anything more than just a foldable quality.

Moto Razr comes with primary 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display. It sports a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera that acts like selfie camera in the folded state. It has also been bundled with Night Vision mode in the camera software. Motorola Raz comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC and a variant of 6GB RAM-128GB internal storage. However, the company hasn’t focused on its battery as it is bundled with 2510mAh battery. The new smartphone comes with the price tag of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,400) in the US.

