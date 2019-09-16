Motorola TV India launch today: Motorola is going to introduce its first-ever smart TV in the Indian market today. The Motorola TV will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Motorola TV India launch today: Motorola is all set to launch its TV in India today as the brand has tied-up with Flipkart in order to introduce its first smart TV. Motorola and Flipkart have not shared any detailed information about the TV or its launch but as per a teaser present on Flipkart, the launch of the smart TV will be executed today.

How to watch the Live stream of Motorola TV launch?

As per the teaser present on the Flipkart, Motorola TV will make its debut at 11:30 AM and the launch will be streamed live on the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand’s official website. As per the speculations, the company will also introduce its brand new smartphone Motorola E6S today at 12 PM and its launch will be live-streamed on YouTube on the company’s own official channel.

As mentioned previously, no detailed information about the Motorola TV is shared by the company. As per the expectations, the TV will be based on Android with a full-HD or 4K resolution. The Lenovo owned smartphone brand may launch one or more TV but it will get clear at the time of the launch only.

Motorola is the only smartphone making a brand which is going to enter the smart TV market with the Motorola TV. Another popular smartphone making the brand, OnePlus is also going to introduce its own smart TV which will be known as the OnePlus TV by the end of this month.

As per the speculations, the OnePlust TV will come with a 55-inch QLED 4K display and it will also support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The sale partner for the OnePlus TV will be the E-commerce website Amazon.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is also going to expand the range of its smart TVs as the company is going to launch its 65-inch Mi TV on September 17, 2019.

