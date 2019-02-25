HMD Global has introduced a new range of Nokia handsets including Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and the Nokia 210 at 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for the buyers along with Nokia 9 of five cameras. Every phone ranging from Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 plus and the Nokia 210 have their own specifications. Check out their features and price list.

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2 has features such as glass and plastic build, and, somewhat premium despite its low-end hardware capabilities.

It has packed waterdrop-notch on top of the 5.71-inch 720p TFT display.

Inside, it has a Snapdragon 439 chip with an Adreno 505 GPU

It will be offered with either 2GB or 3GB RAM options with 16GB or 32GB storage, Both of which will be expandable.

At the back, you have a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, phase-detection autofocus, and an LED flash.

At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which also brings in AI-based Face

Unlock and there is a dedicated Google Assistant key.

It has a fingerprint scanner, a white notification light in the power button, 4G, FM radio, NFC, and Android 9.0 Pie and a starting price of $169 (Rs 12,000 approx).

Nokia 3.2

It features a large 6.26-inch 720p TFT display with a similar waterdrop notch as the 4.2.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 429 chipset with similar 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB memory configurations.

It has 16GB variant which does not feature a fingerprint scanner. It has a 32GB variant one at the back.

A single 13-megapixel camera with autofocus and a LED flash and a front 5-megapixel camera supporting Face Unlock.

Other features include a 4,000 mAh battery, Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, the same notification light sitting inside the power button, FM radio, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Pricing: Available at $139 (Rs 9,900 approx) for the 16GB model and $169 (Rs 12,000 approx) for the 32GB version.

Nokia 210

Nokia 210 has a 2.4-inch 320×240 resolution screen, a numpad, a VGA camera on the back with an LED flash and runs on S30 software with Opera Mini Browser, Facebook, and Classic Snake game.

Users will get Mobile Store for app downloads, considering a low storage space. It is available for $35 (Rs 2,500 approx).

