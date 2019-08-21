The latest installment of Need For Speed series is all set to give all the gamers a new level of gaming experience after the gameplay trailer of the upcoming Need For Speed Heat was launched. The gameplay trailer of Need For Speed Heat has already created a buzz around and all the game lovers are waiting for its launch on November 18.

The Need For Speed is back with its another version of the game. This time it is said as Need for Speed Heat and the gameplay trailer of Need For Speed Heat has been released by EA Games on the opening night of Gamescom 2019.

In our childhood or even now, we all have played the different game versions of Need For Speed which use to excite us a lot as a child. From cars, city, buildings to police chasing us in the game made our childhoods memorable. Now the game has come up with its highly-advanced and latest version wherein the released gameplay trailer ahead of the game launch, we can see the highly-customized cars with the sporty look and appealing graphics with high resolutions.

There have been multiple versions of Need For Speed game previously and all of them are highly loved by the game enthusiasts. From the past many years, the game makers have been continuously presenting the different versions of Need for Speed which all have something new in them in terms of features and graphics.

The gameplay trailer has revealed that the game is going to be really exciting with lots of features and mechanics in the upcoming installment of NFS series. Gamers are waiting to play the game and look at the new add-ons to the game. The gameplay trailer also revealed that the gamers will enjoy free-roam in the fictional open world of the Palm City.

As per the gameplay trailer, it looks like that gamer will get the chance to explore the adventurous Palm City and dominate it by winning races. If the gamer wins the race then they will be given rewards and points in return and opportunities to unlock the best version of cars, but it will also increase their heat level as the game name suggests Need For Speed Heat.

