Netflix is testing weekly subscriptions plans for mobile-only at Rs 65 in India. The streaming giant confirmed to a tech portal that it is testing weekly subscription plans in select countries that will allow the users to subscribe for a shorter duration. Along with Rs 65 weekly subscription plan, Netflix is also testing monthly plans for Rs 125, Rs 165 and Rs 200.

From Originals like Sacred Games, Little Things, Delhi Crime to International shows like 13 Reasons Why, Friends and many more, Netflix has rightly captured the nerve of gen-next in India and abroad. However, the streaming platform is facing stiff competition from platforms like Amazon and Hotstar that are offering services at affordable subscription rates in India. To increase the user base and reduce the disparity, Netflix is testing weekly plans at Rs 65, a latest report said.

The Rs 65 per week plan is being tested for mobile-only and is visible to only select users for now. With this, the steaming platform is also testing a monthly plan for just Rs 250. Confirming the development to a tech portal, Netflix said that they are testing the plans in select countries. The weekly and monthly plans will allow the users to consume content at cheaper rates and subscribe for a shorter period of time.

Users, who subscribe to the cheaper plans, will only be able to watch movies and shows on Standard Definition (SD). The tech giant is also testing more plans like Rs 125 Basic plan for Standard Definition, Rs 165 for two devices and Rs 200 for accessing content on four devices.

Netflix Starts Testing Weekly Subscriptions in India, Plans Start at Rs. 65#NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/HNCI7aevOP — T. (@1amarvind) April 5, 2019

Netflix’s weekly plan can prove to be a game changer for the streaming platform. It’s rivals, i.e Amazon Prime and Hotstar are offering its service at a yearly subscription rate of Rs 999. Meanwhile, Netflix’s basic plan starts from Rs 500 per month and go up to Rs 850 for its premium plan. It is to be noted that the options are currently being tested by the streaming platform. Whether it decides to introduce the subscription plans in India, is yet to be known.

