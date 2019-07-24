In what terms as good news for Netflix India users, video streaming service giant has introduced a cheaper mobile-only subscription plan for all Indian users priced at Rs 199. This was announced at New Delhi event on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Also highlighted that the numbers of Indian users stream Netflix are more on mobile phone as compared to other device.

Netflix mobile-only subscription plan: Video streaming service giant Netflix, announced a cheaper subscription plan for all Indian users at New Delhi event on Wednesday July 24, 2019. The company will avail a mobile online monthly subscription plan priced at Rs 199. With this India becomes the first country to receive a mobile-exclusive plan.

How to sign up Netfilx mobile plan

Step 1: Visit the official website of netflix App.

Step 2: Download the app.

Step 3: Select the mobile plan for Rs 199 per month.

Step 4: Add account details. Try the first month for free (new members).

A testing mobile-only plan plan was begun by the company previously, this year in India. During the test phase, Netflix had been offering Rs 250 plan, now it has made a cheaper subscription plan at Rs 199.

Features

Mobile-only plan has similar features as other Netflix subscription plans. The sign-up users will be eligible for one month trial. After this, they can continue or cancel.

Devices for Netflix

Mobile plan supports smartphones and tablets as well. It also provides a supporting system for SD content.

Payment options

Not just that, the payment options are also available presently through debit and credit cards mode.

Presently, in India, Netflix has three plans. One is basic plan where users need to pay Rs 500 every month. Second is the standard plan, costing Rs 650/per month. Lastly, there’s a Premium plan for which the users need to pay Rs 800/month. While under Rs 500 plan users get one screen. Under Rs 650 users can use two screens. Lastly, under Rs 800 plan subscribers are being offered with four screens.

