Netflix is soon going to unveil its low priced plans in India in order to increase their average per-user revenue and customer reach in the country so that more and more people should subscribe to it.

One of the most famous online streaming platforms, Netflix is going to introduce a low priced mobile screen plan for the Indian viewers in the third quarter of the financial year 2019 in addition to its existing plans. The move was confirmed by the company in a letter to the shareholders of Netflix for the second quarter of the year 2019. The low-priced plan is going to focus on the introduction of NetFlix to a large number of people in India and to expand its market in the country as for now, India is a marker where the average revenue per user is as low as $5.

The cost of the plan is still not confirmed and the tenure of the plan is also undefined as to whether the plan is going to be a weekly subscription or a monthly one. Previously, Netflix was testing a similar thing in India and in some markets in Asia such as Malaysia. Netflix also rolled out some weekly mobile-only plans for selected users in India which were as low as Rs 65 per week.

The online streaming service also initiated a mobile-only monthly plan of Rs 250, a basic plan for SD only at Rs 125, the standard plan for two devices at Rs 165 and an ultra plan for four devices at Rs 200. It is not clearly defined that Netflix is still going to release the services at the prices so low or will roll out brand new plans as well.

Netflix has made its place among the top five OTT content video platforms in the five most elite metro cities of India as per a counterpoint survey but the service has tough contenders like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar which provide more local content and sports content at a lower subscription. After all this, there are domestic players too including SonyLIV, Zee5, and Voot.

Netflix is the most expensive service with basic plans starting at Rs 500 and it hikes up to Rs 800 for the premium service per month. In comparison to Netflix, the plans offered by Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar Premium Video and Zee5 offer their one-year subscription at a price of Rs 999 per year. SonyLIV provides the subscription at Rs 499 per year on the other hand Voot is free for now.

