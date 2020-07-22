Netflix has been undertaking various plans to make its platform more attractive to users and grow its subscriber base in India with a new mobile plan subcription in experimenting.

A new smart phone plan worth Rs 349 is being evaluated by the streaming service Netflix that is much lower than the regular Netflix package priced at Rs 499 a month. Netflix launched an Indian mobile-only streaming service, priced at Rs 199 in 2019. The program was very well embraced by the nation’s consumers, the corporation stated. However this Rs 199 package is exclusive to standard definition (SD).

The plan is currently running on laptops, ipads and even computers but not televisions. Even the Rs 345 package is said to be limited to one system at a time, close to the standard Netflix package. It enables only one user to watch content on Netflix at a point. Android Pure was first to notice the program.

Netflix gave out a statement claiming to bring Indian consumers streaming an affordable streaming platform, to increase their choices. They also said that this plan will only be put into execution if the selected members like what they see. The new Rs 349 package is being reviewed in the region, that is, it’s only available for limited users right now. The main feature of this package is HD Streaming Support.

The new prepaid package at Rs 345 allows HD streaming as compared with the Netflix base plan worth Rs 499. The standard package only allows streaming to SD. All plans will only operate on one computer at a time. Another distinction between these two packages is that it is also the costly that will view streaming on Television.

Netflix aims to compete with other common subscription platforms like Hotstar Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and others in the nation by introducing in inexpensive plans . Netflix also said in a previous letter that its mobile-only service has greater commercial success. They plan to invest in more Indian content while growing revenue through smart phone subscriptions.

