New PUBG patch 30 update adds BRDM-2, Deagle for players: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG has recently come up with a new update and the gamers have to know everything about far. All that has been discovered so far, includes changes likes a new weapon, an exclusive vehicle and an all-new way to get around the map. Among all the other details, the one that would definitely make Xbox One and PS4 owners excited is a new auto chip attachments features that were earlier seen in Respawn’s Apex Legends. Reports said that it is the only update that the original PC version doesn’t have until now.

Now, coming to the updates that have been brought to the PC versions under Patch 30 includes BRDM-2, Deagle and a new way to traverse the map. Here how all of these work with a brief description given by the PUBG on its official website.

New Vehicle: BRDM-2

The players desperately want to fight can now call down an armour-plated amphibious assault BRDM-2 by using the Flare Gun. The BRDM-2 can only be called as a replacement to the armoured UAZ on all maps. It can be called in as a special Care Package using, as we have said earlier, Flare Gun. The amphibious vehicle increases your options to navigate firefights and the Battlegrounds over waterways or terrain.

Other characteristics include:

2500 of the total HP, hold twice health as much as UAZ.

Its gigantic wheels can’t be easily damaged

Powerful bulletproof vehicle

The capacity of up to four players on board

New Weapon: Deagle

Two shots from a Deagle can break a level 3 helmet. It is a handgun that deals the strongest pistol damage with great muzzle velocity and will be spawned on all maps. It can deal with 62 damage per shot take both red-dot and holographic sights. It has a single fire mode that uses .45 ACP ammo and the standard magazine fits 7 rounds.

Gameplay: Ledge Grab

The Ledge Grab feature allows players to take new paths by climbing up the edge of roofs, fences, and obstacles up to 2.5 meters high and jump from building to building or container to container. One can use the ledge grab by either jumping or vaulting (space bar) and then continue to press the space bar or by pressing the space bar at the right timing in midair, heading towards the target location. The feature has actually made climbing tall walls and jumping in windows extremely easy. The update lets players reach some of the inaccessible rooftops.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App