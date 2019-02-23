Nokia 6.1 Plus, 6 GB RAM variant hits the Indian smartphone market: The Nokia 6.1 Plus 6 GB RAM variant is now officially released in India. The phone can be availed from the Official website of the company's and is expected to hit the offline store by the first week of March.

The latest Nokia 6.1 Plus Smartphone has finally made its debut in India. The new lager memory variant comes with 6 GB of RAM coupled with 64 GB internal storage. The device is available at a cost of Rs 18,499 and will have three different colour options namely the gloss black, gloss midnight blue, and gloss white. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is exclusively available on the Company’s official store and will be made available across all the leading offline stores in India by the first week of March. The Airtel subscribers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2000 along with 240 GB of 4G/3G data for a total tenure of 12 months on the special recharges of Rs 448, Rs 199 and Rs 249.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It also has the Adrena 509 GPU. The device comes with a 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants with a 64 GB internal storage option which is expandable up to 400 GB with the microSD card. It operates on Google’s Android Oreo 8.1 operating system. Under the battery hood, the smartphone is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which is a non-removable one.

In the camera department, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a dual rear camera setup on the back side which includes a primary camera of 16 megapixels which is coupled by a secondary camera sensor of 5 megapixels. To provide its users with a good selfie experience, the phone also features a 16 megapixels front camera.

As per recent reports, the company recently updated the Nokia 6.1 Plus by the Google Android Pie 9.0. The upgrade brings a lot of features which were necessary in order to make the phone survive the tough competition in the market.

