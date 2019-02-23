HMD Global will unveil the Nokia pure View 9 handset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in an event on February 24 at 4 P.M local time. The Global head of social media Nokia mobile, Edoardo Cassina has shared a photograph which features glass body in a dark blue hue.

HMD Global is all set to reveal a true Nokia leading device during 2019s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. The Company has already sent out the invites for the event which will be held on February 24 at 4 P.M at local time. The Global head of social media Nokia mobile, Edoardo Cassina took to Instagram to share a photograph. In the photograph, the handset Nokia 9 can be seen in a glass body in a dark blue hue. A prominent forehead has a front camera, earpiece, a couple of sensors and the Nokia branding. A full-resolution photograph has also been reshared on Twitter by HMD Global’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas. The photographs have been edited by an ace photographer Konsta Punkka on a Nokia phone. The photographer has also posted a photograph of Nokia 9.

This smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The recent leaked pictures also revealed that it will run on an Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack of 4,150mAh battery. It has also the water and dust resistant capabilities.

This is one of the much-talked mobile phone which has five cameras. The phone has five camera set-up at the back.

Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses. While sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash). It is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.

