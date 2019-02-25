Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras launched at MCW 2019: HMD Global has launched its much-awaited Nokia 9 PureView, a smartphone with five rear cameras and first of its kind. The smartphone was launched at MWC 2019 on Sunday. Apart from Nokia 9 PureView, the company has also launched some lower-end smartphones including Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus.

HMD Global has launched its much-awaited Nokia 9 PureView, a smartphone with five rear camera and first of its kind. The smartphone was launched at MWC 2019 on Sunday. Apart from Nokia 9 PureView, the company has also launched some lower-end smartphones including Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus. However, it is the Nokia 9 PureView that has created a much abuzz online. The company has claimed that the smartphone will revolutionise the world of computational photography and has ensured that the smartphone will get better with time.

Specifications and other details of Nokia 9 PureView:

Reports claim that the Nokia 9 PureView capture a perfect picture by using all the five cameras at the same time. The artificial intelligence (AI) then assemble the data captured from the five cameras to bring out the perfect image. The firm has also claimed that the phone captures up to ten times more light than any other device.

The smartphone is placed at $699 and has been making headlines post its launch. The reports note that the new Nokia 9 PureView combines two colour cameras with three monochrome sensors and two RBG sensors at the back. It also comes with the PDAF focus.

The other features of the phone also include a fingerprint sensor built into the screen and wireless charging capabilities. “And all this comes with all the craftsmanship and durability you’d expect from a Nokia smartphone,” Florian Seiche, chief executive of HMD Global, said.

