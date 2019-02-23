No more threats, vulgar messages on WhatsApp! Now users can register a complaint with DoT: The Department of Telecommunications has taken a major step in order to stop the abusive messages, death threats, and vulgar messages on WhatsApp. Now if anyone is getting any kind of inappropriate message on WhatsApp then one can directly file a complaint on ccaddn-dot@nic.in which is the official e-mail address of the Department of Telecommunications.

A channel to register complaints has been opened by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on which a WhatsApp user can file a complaint against any sort of vulgar and offensive messages received by them on the platform. The update was mentioned by a senior authority of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The Telecom department’s controller of communications Ashish Joshi mentioned in a tweet that if an individual is receiving abusive messages, death threats, or vulgar WhatsApp messages then they can send the screenshot along with their mobile numbers at the official e-mail address of Department of Telecommunications- ccaddn-dot@nic.in. He added that they will take the complaints forward to the police if any necessary actions will be required.

The need for developing this mode of communication came in light when some journalists started receiving vulgar messages and death threats on their WhatsApp account. In consideration to the complaints made by the public figures, The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) declared on February 19 that the telecom operators are supposed to take immediate against any of their consumer sending vulgar or inappropriate messages.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also urged the telecom operators to open a dedicated call centre or a helpline in order to get the complaints against such kind of inappropriate messages and the operators should ensure that no individual is using their network for any inappropriate purpose of to just send abusive and vulgar messages to anyone.

