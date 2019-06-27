Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to go on sale today: Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone will go on sale for the first time today. The phone was launched in India earlier this month with June 27 as its release date. The Red Magic 3 is one of a kind with its amazing features, it is also the first smartphone to come with a built-in cooling fan!
The Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone has already been launched in China and Europe and its highlight features were Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 5,000mAh battery! For more details scroll on for details about the Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, features, sale offers, timing and launch offer here.
The Red Magic 3 price in India starts from Rs 35,999 and in different storage variants goes up to Rs 46,999. The phone will be offered in two colors- Black and Red.
Nubia Red Magic 3 price:
Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India starts from Rs 35,999 for the 8 GB Ram 128 GB
Top end model- 12 GB RAM 256 GB- Rs 46,999
At the moment 8GB RAM 128GB variant is available in the country.
Nubia Red Magic 3 features & specifications:
- Built-in Cooling Fan
- Best in class liquid cooling technology
- The RGB lighting on the rear of the device can be customized
- Reg Magic 3 sports a 6.65-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR playback support
- 90 Hz refresh rate
- 19:5: 9 display
- Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU
- 48MP Sony IMX586 camera on the rear with 1.6µm pixel size and f/1.7 aperture
- For front camera selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with 2.0µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.
- Stereo speakers with DTS 7.1 surround-sound support and three microphones for noise cancellation
- Dual nano-SIM card
- Fingerprint Sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and the ambient light sensor.
- 5,000mAh non-removable battery and 27W fast charging based on Quick Charge 4.0 technology.
Nubia Red Magic 3 launch offers:
- Nubia Red Magic 3 launch offers include no-cost EMI options. The EMI option will start from Rs. 5,500 per month, Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 499 (down from Rs. 1,599)
- Love It or Return It Challenge as a Buy Back Guarantee where buyers can return the phone and recover 90 percent of their money if they are unhappy with it within 90 days of their purchase.