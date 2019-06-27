Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to go on sale today: Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming smartphone goes on sale today. From a built-in fan to 90 Hz refresh rate to the dual nano sim card, the phone price starts from Rs 35,999 to Rs 49,999. See specifications, launch offers, and more inside.

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to go on sale today: Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone will go on sale for the first time today. The phone was launched in India earlier this month with June 27 as its release date. The Red Magic 3 is one of a kind with its amazing features, it is also the first smartphone to come with a built-in cooling fan!

The Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone has already been launched in China and Europe and its highlight features were Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 5,000mAh battery! For more details scroll on for details about the Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, features, sale offers, timing and launch offer here.

The Red Magic 3 price in India starts from Rs 35,999 and in different storage variants goes up to Rs 46,999. The phone will be offered in two colors- Black and Red.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price:

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India starts from Rs 35,999 for the 8 GB Ram 128 GB

Top end model- 12 GB RAM 256 GB- Rs 46,999

At the moment 8GB RAM 128GB variant is available in the country.

Nubia Red Magic 3 features & specifications:

Built-in Cooling Fan Best in class liquid cooling technology The RGB lighting on the rear of the device can be customized Reg Magic 3 sports a 6.65-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR playback support 90 Hz refresh rate 19:5: 9 display Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU 48MP Sony IMX586 camera on the rear with 1.6µm pixel size and f/1.7 aperture For front camera selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with 2.0µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. Stereo speakers with DTS 7.1 surround-sound support and three microphones for noise cancellation Dual nano-SIM card Fingerprint Sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and the ambient light sensor. 5,000mAh non-removable battery and 27W fast charging based on Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Nubia Red Magic 3 launch offers:

Nubia Red Magic 3 launch offers include no-cost EMI options. The EMI option will start from Rs. 5,500 per month, Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 499 (down from Rs. 1,599) Love It or Return It Challenge as a Buy Back Guarantee where buyers can return the phone and recover 90 percent of their money if they are unhappy with it within 90 days of their purchase.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App