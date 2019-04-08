One Plus 7: Here is good news for all the One plus users, the new range of Oe Plus 7 is revealed in the social media platform, a week earlier before the official launch of the phone. The new smartphone will come up with the cutout on the front in favour of pop-up selfie camera, with the same colour and gradient design as seen on new Honor, Readme and Xiaomi phones. According to media speculations, the phone will cost Rs. 39,990.

One of the much-anticipated phone of the year One Plus 7 is soon to be launched. But, before the official launch, the latest design of the phone got leaked in the social media platform. Earlier, it has been said that the phone will have the same pop-up selfie camera like Vivo Nex but now it is been confirmed that the new One Plus 7 smartphone will come up with the cutout on the front in favour of pop-up selfie camera. There is almost a week left for the official launch of the phone but before that, the details of the phone leaked. Slashleak contributor Sudhanshu Ambhore earlier this week posted renders of cases of OnePlus 7.

The back panel of the phone has a slightly bigger slot for rear cameras to accommodate three lenses. OnePlus 7 is rumoured to come with triple-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. Somehow, it can be said that the company is expected to use the same Sony IMX586 sensor available on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Honor View20 Pro. If rumours are to be believed, then the new One Plus 7 will come up with the same colour and gradient design as seen on new Honor, Redme and Xiaomi phones. The cases also suggest OnePlus is going to keep rest of the elements such as bottom speakers and alert slider the same.

If to talk about the upgradation of the phone than this time, OnePlus 7 is set to come with incremental specifications such as Snapdragon 855 processor up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The phone is likely to feature 8-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear camera sensors. On the front, the phone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It’s likely to have a larger 6.41-inch AMOLED display with an improved on-screen fingerprint sensor. The latest renders also show the phone with a nearly bezel-less display. There is a small chin at the bottom, which is so far common now. The Power button is on the left and the volume buttons are on the right. According to the rumours, the phone will range at Rs. 39,990.

