One Plus 7: Amid high anticipation around One Plus's next flagship, a latest tender hints at new upgrades in design and features. One of the big upgrades would be the introduction of pop-up selfie camera module replacing the waterdrop notch. With a gradient colour scheme, the device is also likely to come with a triple camera setup.

The excitement around One Plus’s next flagship phone is on an all-time high as fans anticipate what is it that the company has to offer next in terms of design and technology. While One Plus 7 is still in the development stage, the latest leaks and tenders have revealed more than necessary to raise excitement around this year’s launch. According to the latest tender that has gone viral on social media, One Plus 7 will be coming in different gradient colour options, triple rear camera, a pop-up selfie module and much more.

In a video shared by YouTuber Waqar Khan, one can see a complete overview of the phone’s design. Taking cues from Oppo F11 Pro, One Plus 7 will boast of a higher edge-to-edge display with rounded edges and do away with the waterdrop notch to pave way for a pop-up selfie camera on the top left corner. Just like its previous flagship, One Plus 7 is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the back, One Plus promises four colour options with a gradient colour scheme. One can also expect a triple camera lens setup with a LED flash. Just like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Honor View20, One Plus 7 will have a 48-megapixel camera sensor. Amid the latest developments, the volume slider bar, lock button, type c dash charger port will remain the same.

One Plus 7 will reportedly run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and come with a 4,000 mAh battery, 12 GB RAM and feature a 6.5-inch screen. One Plus Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau had earlier confirmed that One Plus 7 will not come with a wireless charging feature. Speaking about the upcoming flagship at an event in Barcelona, Lau said that the charging of OnePlus devices is one of the best and wireless charging is far inferior. He added that the company is still to figure out a way to introduce wireless power that does not generate too much heat. While not much has been said about the launch date of the flagship phone, it is expected to arrive in May.

