OnePlus 7, 7 Pro to debut in India: OnePlus is going to launch 2 new flagship smartphones, OnePlus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro on May 14, 2019. The company has also revealed a new teaser of the brand new phone which will be taking over other flagships. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Soc and the Pro variant is tipped to feature a pop-up selfie camera as well. The OnePlus 7 will come in three attractive colours, Blue, Grey and Brown.

According to the company’s tweet, OnePlus 7 Pro has fast performance and will come with a smooth and fast display. The teaser which is dropped by the company has stated in a sarcastic way that its powerful processing capabilities will make your phone look slower. This statement hints that the upcoming series of OnePlus will have a powerful GPU and surplus RAM alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

In an interview, CEO Pete Lau said, the company majorly focused and invested three times more than any other company on display of the phone to sport a QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate as well. Both the smartphones, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will make their debut at an event on May 14. The event will be held in India, US and Europe simultaneously. The upcoming phone OnePlus 7 Pro will also support 5G connectivity.

According to the renders, OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will be available in three RAM variants including the 6GB RAM along with internal storage of 128GB, 8GB RAM along with internal storage of 256GB and 12GB along with internal storage of 256GB. The price for the base variant of OnePlus 7 Pro is around Rs 50,000. OnePlus 7 series is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

