In the early month of April and May, OnePlus will launch its three new smartphones, two marquee phones and another special 5G phone at an event. Much before the release of the phone, a Chinese tipster shared some pictures of OnePlus 6T successor on Twitter. One Plus 7 features a display, FullView screen and no punch-hole camera, as reported previously.

OnePlus is likely to launch its three new smartphones, two marquee phones and another special 5G phone at an event in the early month of April and May. A Chinese tipster took to Twitter to share some pictures of OnePlus 6T successor. In the tweet, it mentioned that the OnePlus 7’s front panel will have a display, FullView screen and no punch-hole camera, as reported previously.

Designing

One Plus 7 has been designed with a metal and glass. It has three vertically-aligned cameras on the back. Those cameras will not be flat with the phone’s backside.

There will be an LED flash sits right below the phone’s main cameras.

The company’s logo is also imprinted on the back side of the device.

A fingerprint scanner is invisible on the back of the phone.

In the video, the concept of One PLus 7 has revealed that the front side of the phone will have a tiny camera hole at the top of the display. The camera is centred in this case.

One will not find this in OEMs opt which we have seen so far.

According to a report from CNET en Espanol, a spokesman for the company confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will not be a 5G phone.

The report further claims that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will instead be part of a totally new line. It will be unveiled at the beginning of 2019.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More