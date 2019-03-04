OnePlus 7 renders leaked: The latest leaked renders of the OnePlus 7 clearly show that the device is going to feature a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera. OnePlus 7 is will have 6 GB RAM and is anticipated to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 7 renders leaked: The latest renders of the OnePlus 7 clearly show that the device sports a triple rear camera set up and a full-screen display without any notch. The renders also show the phone featuring a pop-up selfie camera as seen in the Vivo V15 Pro. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is absent in the leaked images which increases the chance of OnePlus 7 to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. As one can see in the renders, the smartphone features a USB Type-C port at the bottom accompanied with a loudspeaker grille. The power button is at the right side of the phone along with the alert slider and the volume buttons are at the left.

This is not the first render of OnePlus 7 which shows that the smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera. The shared renders show a display without notch which can be a hint that the phone will sport a pop-up selfie camera. The adoption of the triple rear camera set up is also not surprising as a lot of smartphones like Xiaomi Mi 9, Samsung Galaxy S10, and many more have previously featured the same setup.

So… To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

In 2018, some renders of the OnePlus 6T showed that the smartphone is going to feature a triple rear camera set up but the company continued with the dual rear camera set up only. In OnePlus 7, triple rear camera set up is going to be a highly anticipated feature. According to the rumours, OnePlus 7 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone will feature a 6 GB RAM and a 4,150 mAH battery.

OnePlus 7 is not going to support 5G networking as OnePlus is working on another device which will support 5G.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More