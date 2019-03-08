OnePlus 7 to debut in May: OnePlus 7 is expected to make its debut in the month of May. The top model of the smartphone is anticipated to feature 12 GB RAM along with 512 GB internal storage.

OnePlus 7 to debut in May: OnePlus 7 is soon going to hit the global market. As per the reports, OnePlus 7 will go on the floors by the second quarter of 2019 may be in May. Previously, OnePlus 6 was launched officially in the month of May. Expectations are high from the smartphone because OnePlus has previously delivered high performing smartphones like OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6.

A leaked image revealed OnePlus 7’s thin notch, full-screen design and the front camera was absent in the image. Another leaked image on Twitter revealed that OnePlus is going to sport a pop-up selfie camera along with a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will have an edge to edge display. OnePlus 7 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the most expensive variant of the smartphone will have 12 GB RAM with expected internal storage of 128 GB to 512 GB. OnePlus 7 will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery which is slightly high in potential than the batteries used in the old models and the smartphone will support fast charging too. OnePlus 7 will feature a dedicated microSD card slot unlike other previous models of OnePlus.

According to the rumours, OnePlus 7 is going to have a sliding design same as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. The official design of OnePlus 7 is still not confirmed by the company.

The OnePlus 6 was priced at Rs 34,999 and OnePlus 6T was priced at Rs 37,999 so it is expected that OnePlus 7 will be priced above the range of Rs 40,000.

