The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV has been unveiled on Thursday in the Indian market. Both new OnePlus models will be available in the market from Sept 28.

The OnePlus 7T has been launched in India along with the OnePlus TV on Thursday. The OnePlus 7T is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 7 series that was released a few months ago in India. The brand new OnePlus 7T price starts from Rs 37,999 and will go up to Rs 39,999 for the top-notch variant. The new OnePlus model will come into the Indian market during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The phone has come into the market with several attractive features and it is possibly the answer to the rivals of the OnePlus company in India, such as Xiaomi, Honor, Asus, and Oppo. The OnePlus 7T model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced Rs 37,999. Another variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which will cost Rs 39,999. The new OnePlus 7T will be available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. The Frosted Silver will come only for the base variant.

Features of the OnePlus 7T were already unveiled in the market before its official launching on Thursday. The model comes with the 6.55-inch HD+ display with an optic AMOLED panel which sports a 90Hz refresh rate. The company claimed the new model will have HDR10+ colors and uses a smoother and faster in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7T features the updated and powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset- which is capable to deliver 15 percent better graphic performance. The new model of OnePlus has a 4 percent improvement in CPU performance as well.

OnePlus has improved its camera department, the OnePlus 7T has major improvement. The phone will have three cameras on the back instead of two. The main rear camera has a setup of a 48-megapixel lens with half-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) ad F1.6 aperture lens. The second rear camera features a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The third rear cameras offer 12-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom. However, the selfie camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor, which is same as the older OnePlus phones.

OnePlus has also launched the new OnePlus TV on Thursday. The open sales of the brand new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV will start on Sept 28.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App