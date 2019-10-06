OnePlus 7T Pro India launch: OnePlus seven is all set to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro by mid-October. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T in India and it became a huge success. The OnePlus 7T Pro is anticipated to be the upgraded version of the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus 7T can be seen in an Amazon teaser which is undoubtedly for a new model going to launch in the OnePlus 7 series. As per the speculations, the flagship smartphone of OnePlus will be available on the e-commerce website Amazon from October 15, 2019. The flagship smartphone OnePlus 7T Pro is going to run on the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and fast charge support. The OnePlus 7T also comes with a notch-less AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pop-up selfie camera. In terms of design, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be as same as the OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro India launch: Expected price and specifications

As per the specifications of the smartphone are considered, the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with a 6.65-inch display with a Fluid AMOLED display. The smartphone will run on the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor accompanied with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The memory of the smartphone is not expandable. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 7T Pro is going to sport a triple rear camera set up including 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. The phone also features dual-LED flash for night photography and for the sake of selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be powered by a battery of 4085 mAh and will support Warp fast charging. The phone will support USB Type-C and will be protected by the Gorilla Glass 5. The price of the OnePlus 7T Pro has not been confirmed but as per the speculations, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available between the price range of Rs 43,000 to Rs 50,000.

