OnePlus 8 Pro renders leaked online: OnePlus 8 is near about half a year away from its launch in India but leaks and renders are already out which are claiming that OnePlus 8 is going to sport a hole-punch camera. As per the competition in the smartphone market is considered, it can be said that OnePlus 8 is not going to be the only smartphone that is going to feature a hole-punch camera. The renders which have been leaked online provide a 360-degree view of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. It is claimed that OnePlus 8 will ditch the pop-up selfie camera and will have a hole punch camera instead of it.

OnePlus 8 Pro renders leaked online: Specifications

The leaked renders show that OnePlus 8 will come with a 6.65-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The key feature which has been changed in the OnePlus 8 is the hole-punch camera, previous models including OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro featured a pop-up selfie camera. The hole punch camera will be placed in the OnePlus 8 in the upper left corner and the pop-up camera has been ditched in the latest variant.

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a triple rear camera set up which includes a depth-sensing 3D ToF sensor for 3D photography and it will also have LED flash. As per the rumors, the OnePlus 8 is also going to support 5G which is going to be a game-changing thing. The button layout of the OnePlus 8 Pro is as same as OnePlus 7 Pro. Volume buttons are on the left and the power button and alert slider on the right side of the smartphone. The speakers of the smartphone are located at the bottom and the phone will support USB Type-C cable. Other information like camera configuration, RAM, storage are still not confirmed but as per the speculations, OnePlus 8 Pro will be one step ahead of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

