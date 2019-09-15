OnePlus to introduce OnePlus TV in India soon: OnePlus is going to launch its smart TV by the last week of September and the global rollout of the smart TV will be executed after India.

OnePlus TV India debut by September-end: OnePlus is all set to introduce its first smart TV in the Indian market. The OnePlus TV will firstly launch in India before its global launch. Just ahead of the official debut, OnePlus has shared a few details about the product in India. OnePlus TV will run on a customised Android TV version. Here are a few features of which the OnePlus TV is going to feature.

Sound Experience: One of the best features of OnePlus TV is going to be the sound experience. The OnePlus smart TV will come with a total number of 8 speakers with 50 W of sound output. As per the details provided by OnePlus ahead of the official launch of its smart TV, soundbar like setup with two front-facing large speakers on the right and left corners of the device.

Visual: OnePlus TV will feature a QLED 55-inch panel with 4K resolution and the smart TV display also supports Dolby Vision which is claimed to deliver better colours, contrast and brightness to the displayed content. Quantum Light Emitting Diode (QLED) functions in the same way as LED. QLED has its own advantages as it provides better brightness.

Smart remote: OnePlus TV remote looks as same as the Apple TV remote. While OnePlus has not unveiled the remote’s functionality, the official image shows trackpad on the top, home button with OnePlus logo, dedicated launcher for Google Assistant, settings and navigation button. Volume slider is situated on the right edge.

Content: OnePlus is also going to make content partnership deals for its smart TV. just ahead of the launch, Eros Now has declared the availability of its content for the OnePlus smart TV users. The brand has also said that it is going to expand its catalogue to the 4K resolution quantum dot QLED display. The content will be optimised in order to support Dolby technology.

