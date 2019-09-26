Chinese company OnePlus is set to launch its two new products in the Indian market today, September 26. The launch event is going to be held in New Delhi at 7 pm. Both the products will be available on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival that starts from September 29.

OnePlus is ready to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 7T and smart TV OnePlus TV in India on September 26 i.e. today. The special launch event will be hosted by the brand in New Delhi at 7 pm IST to launch its two latest products. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has given many hints about its upcoming smartphone OnePlus 7T. The new smartphone is an upgraded version of OnePlus 7, is teased to debut with a new back panel- sporting a matte finish along with a gradient design.

The OnePlus 7T is also set to launch with the triple rear camera setup. Just like OnePlus 7T, the brand has revealed many important features of OnePlus TV. The new smart TV is teased to come with a completely new design and advanced HD display.

OnePlus TV, OnePlus 7T live stream, launch time

Both the latest products by the Chinese company OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T is set to debut at the mega launch event in the national capital today at 7 pm IST and all the users can watch the live stream of the launch event on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel. Ahead of its official launch, Amazon has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will go on sale during its biggest sale of the year Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus has not revealed the price tag of both OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T. However, the new smartphone is expected to launch with the price tag of nearly the launch price of OnePlus 7 that was available at Rs 32,999 for the variant of 6GB+32GB. On the other hand, in a recent conversation with a media portal, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that OnePlus TV will be as affordable as Mi Tv’s which has clarified that it has a direct competition with the other Chinese brand.

OnePlus 7T features and specifications

Ahead of the official launch of OnePlus 7T, the company has released many teasers and even revealed official renders showcasing the back panel of the new smartphone which has a matte finish and circular camera setup with three sensors. The Amazon listing of the smartphone has revealed that the smartphone will be available with 90Hz display and will support quick charging.

Direct link to book your OnePlus 7T

OnePlus TV features and specifications

OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED screen which will give you the complete theatrical feel at home. Also, the smart TV will include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and it will have 8 speakers to provide the perfect sound system.

Direct link to book your OnePlus TV

